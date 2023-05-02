JFrog (FROG) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect JFrog to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). JFrog had a negative net margin of 32.20% and a negative return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $76.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.91 million. On average, analysts expect JFrog to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

JFrog Price Performance

Shares of JFrog stock opened at $19.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.28 and its 200 day moving average is $22.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.91 and a beta of 0.46. JFrog has a one year low of $16.36 and a one year high of $27.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

Several brokerages have issued reports on FROG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on JFrog from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on JFrog in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on JFrog from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of JFrog in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on JFrog from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JFrog presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.18.

In related news, CTO Yoav Landman sold 33,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total transaction of $798,523.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,303,422 shares in the company, valued at $176,085,504.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CRO Tali Notman sold 1,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total value of $35,988.48. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 471,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,710,276.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Yoav Landman sold 33,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total value of $798,523.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 7,303,422 shares in the company, valued at $176,085,504.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 242,894 shares of company stock worth $5,238,107. 33.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JFrog

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in JFrog by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. SVB Financial Group bought a new stake in JFrog during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,604,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in JFrog by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 258,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,514,000 after acquiring an additional 11,665 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in JFrog during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,669,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in JFrog by 727.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 249,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,331,000 after acquiring an additional 219,721 shares during the period. 53.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

Featured Articles

