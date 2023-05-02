JMP Securities Raises Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Price Target to $326.00

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by JMP Securities from $298.00 to $326.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Churchill Downs in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They set a buy rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Churchill Downs from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Churchill Downs in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $282.50.

Churchill Downs Stock Performance

NASDAQ CHDN opened at $298.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.86. Churchill Downs has a 1-year low of $172.75 and a 1-year high of $299.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Churchill Downs’s stock is set to split before the market opens on Monday, May 22nd. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, April 25th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, May 19th.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.22. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 55.53% and a net margin of 27.58%. The firm had revenue of $559.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO William E. Mudd sold 20,000 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.46, for a total transaction of $4,929,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 306,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,417,499.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC increased its position in Churchill Downs by 132.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Churchill Downs by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Churchill Downs during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 39.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horse racing, online account wagering on horse racing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

