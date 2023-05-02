John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $26.10

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.10 and last traded at $26.22, with a volume of 50557 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.56.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.45.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th.
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of total return consisting of long-term capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on August 23, 1994 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
