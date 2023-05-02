John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $26.10

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.10 and last traded at $26.22, with a volume of 50557 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.56.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Stock Down 5.7 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.45.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th.

Institutional Trading of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund

About John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 390.2% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 49,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 39,117 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 187,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,728,000 after acquiring an additional 35,885 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 429,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,121,000 after purchasing an additional 29,262 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $914,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 369,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,299,000 after purchasing an additional 22,494 shares in the last quarter. 19.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of total return consisting of long-term capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on August 23, 1994 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

