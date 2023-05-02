John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) Short Interest Up 14.2% in April

John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, an increase of 14.2% from the March 31st total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

John Hancock Investors Trust Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE JHI traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.60. 13,322 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,138. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.82. John Hancock Investors Trust has a twelve month low of $11.80 and a twelve month high of $16.14.

John Hancock Investors Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a $0.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%.

Institutional Trading of John Hancock Investors Trust

John Hancock Investors Trust Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JHI. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust in the third quarter worth $60,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Investors Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in John Hancock Investors Trust by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in John Hancock Investors Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in John Hancock Investors Trust by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.21% of the company’s stock.

John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities.

