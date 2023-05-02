John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) Short Interest Up 14.2% in April

John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, an increase of 14.2% from the March 31st total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Shares of NYSE JHI traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.60. 13,322 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,138. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.82. John Hancock Investors Trust has a twelve month low of $11.80 and a twelve month high of $16.14.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a $0.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%.
John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities.
