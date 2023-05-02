Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Short Interest Up 14.6% in April

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,940,000 shares, a growth of 14.6% from the March 31st total of 6,930,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on JCI. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.21.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Johnson Controls International stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.80. 497,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,645,314. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.02. Johnson Controls International has a 1 year low of $45.52 and a 1 year high of $69.60. The company has a market capitalization of $36.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.22.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 4.98%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.26%.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In other news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total value of $197,671.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,629.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Johnson Controls International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JCI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,771,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,941,944,000 after purchasing an additional 224,570 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 0.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 39,750,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,513,000 after acquiring an additional 371,969 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,026,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,094,000 after acquiring an additional 235,853 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 107.3% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,334,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,569,000 after buying an additional 5,865,996 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,990,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,398,000 after buying an additional 2,890,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Controls International

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Read More

