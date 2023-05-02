Johonna Marie Pelletier Sells 24,017 Shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Stock

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) VP Johonna Marie Pelletier sold 24,017 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.38, for a total value of $3,035,268.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,442.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

CONMED Stock Performance

Shares of CNMD stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $124.88. The stock had a trading volume of 350,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,890. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.42 and its 200-day moving average is $98.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.72, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.37. CONMED Co. has a 1-year low of $71.09 and a 1-year high of $140.21.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $295.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.66 million. CONMED had a positive return on equity of 11.39% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. CONMED’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CONMED Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

CONMED Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CONMED

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -24.62%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNMD. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in CONMED by 24.6% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CONMED by 499.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of CONMED by 227.2% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CONMED in the first quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of CONMED in the third quarter valued at $184,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on CONMED from $118.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on CONMED from $96.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on CONMED from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on CONMED from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.00.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the United States, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific geographical segments. Its products are used by surgeons and physicians in a variety of medical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, general surgery, gynecology, neurosurgery, thoracic surgery, and gastroenterology.

