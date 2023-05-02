Joystick 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $19,863.49 (JOY)

Joystick (JOY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. Joystick has a market cap of $10.73 million and approximately $19,863.49 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Joystick token can currently be purchased for about $0.0523 or 0.00000183 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Joystick has traded 27.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00007376 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00026586 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019673 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00018249 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000077 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001099 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,663.21 or 1.00008518 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Joystick Token Profile

Joystick (CRYPTO:JOY) is a token. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official message board is joystickgaming.io/content. The official website for Joystick is joystickgaming.io. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Joystick Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.05387799 USD and is up 3.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $11,411.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joystick should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Joystick using one of the exchanges listed above.

