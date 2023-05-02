JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Target Price to GBX 310

NatWest Group (LON:NWG – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 340 ($4.25) to GBX 310 ($3.87) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.00% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NWG. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Friday. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.00) target price on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 360 ($4.50) to GBX 350 ($4.37) in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NatWest Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 342.86 ($4.28).
Shares of LON:NWG traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 260.50 ($3.25). The stock had a trading volume of 26,846,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,421,314. NatWest Group has a 1-year low of GBX 200.13 ($2.50) and a 1-year high of GBX 313.10 ($3.91). The stock has a market cap of £24.83 billion, a PE ratio of 744.29, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 273.37 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 270.18.
NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.
