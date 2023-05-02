JX Luxventure (NASDAQ:JXJT) & Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) Financial Contrast

Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Rating) and JX Luxventure (NASDAQ:JXJT – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.6% of Weyco Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.2% of JX Luxventure shares are held by institutional investors. 42.1% of Weyco Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Weyco Group alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Weyco Group and JX Luxventure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Weyco Group 8.40% 14.07% 10.12% JX Luxventure N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Weyco Group $351.74 million 0.72 $29.54 million $3.07 8.65 JX Luxventure $98.61 million 0.04 -$37.22 million N/A N/A

This table compares Weyco Group and JX Luxventure’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Weyco Group has higher revenue and earnings than JX Luxventure.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Weyco Group and JX Luxventure, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Weyco Group 0 0 0 0 N/A JX Luxventure 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Weyco Group has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JX Luxventure has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Weyco Group beats JX Luxventure on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Weyco Group

(Get Rating)

Weyco Group, Inc. engages in the design, production and trade of footwear for men, women and children. It operates through the following segments: North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The North American Wholesale Operations segment includes selling products to department stores and specialty shops in the United States and Canada. The North American Retail Operations segment operates online shops and company-owned stores in cities. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Glendale, WI.

About JX Luxventure

(Get Rating)

JX Luxventure Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and sale of casual menswear. It operates through the following segments: Distributor Network, Corporate Stores, and Original Equipment Manufacturer. The Distributor Network segment consists of direct or sub-distributors which are operated by KBS branded stores. The Corporate Stores focuses on the owning and operating corporate stores. The OEM segment comprises of products that are designed by customers but manufactured by the company. It offers men’s apparel, accessories, and footwear. The company was founded by Anna Polemis on January 26, 2012 and is headquartered in Shishi, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Weyco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.