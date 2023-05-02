KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.37-$0.47 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on KAR. Bank of America cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of KAR Auction Services in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of KAR Auction Services in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KAR Auction Services presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.17.

Get KAR Auction Services alerts:

KAR Auction Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KAR traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $13.39. 487,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,583. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.47 and a 200-day moving average of $13.67. KAR Auction Services has a twelve month low of $11.15 and a twelve month high of $17.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

KAR Auction Services ( NYSE:KAR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.15. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 4.20%. The firm had revenue of $372.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.39 million. On average, research analysts predict that KAR Auction Services will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $394,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $312,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,613,634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,126,000 after acquiring an additional 58,505 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,098,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,185,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $238,002,000 after acquiring an additional 549,574 shares in the last quarter.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.