Kaspa 24 Hour Volume Reaches $15.54 Million (KAS)

Kaspa (KAS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 2nd. One Kaspa coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0255 or 0.00000090 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Kaspa has traded down 3.7% against the dollar. Kaspa has a total market capitalization of $467.01 million and approximately $15.54 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001139 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About Kaspa

Kaspa’s launch date was November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 18,283,165,864 coins. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. The official website for Kaspa is www.kaspa.org. The official message board for Kaspa is hashdag.medium.com. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Kaspa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 18,274,779,111.74998. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.02468856 USD and is down -7.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $13,605,755.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kaspa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kaspa using one of the exchanges listed above.

