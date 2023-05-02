Kaspa Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $486.07 Million (KAS)

Kaspa (KAS) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. One Kaspa coin can now be purchased for $0.0266 or 0.00000092 BTC on exchanges. Kaspa has a market capitalization of $486.07 million and $16.02 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Kaspa has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kaspa Coin Profile

Kaspa launched on November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 18,289,875,592 coins. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kaspa is www.kaspa.org. The official message board for Kaspa is hashdag.medium.com. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency.

Buying and Selling Kaspa

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 18,274,779,111.74998. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.02468856 USD and is down -7.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $13,605,755.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kaspa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kaspa using one of the exchanges listed above.

