KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Announces $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 20th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the construction company on Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd.

KB Home has raised its dividend by an average of 37.7% annually over the last three years. KB Home has a dividend payout ratio of 10.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect KB Home to earn $5.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.2%.

KB Home Stock Performance

NYSE:KBH opened at $44.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.23 and its 200 day moving average is $34.56. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $24.78 and a fifty-two week high of $44.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 4.84, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KB Home

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The construction company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 11.73%. KB Home’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that KB Home will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBH. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in KB Home during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in KB Home by 35.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in KB Home by 27.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,825 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in KB Home during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in KB Home during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KB Home declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 15.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KBH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on KB Home in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised KB Home from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.50 to $42.50 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. TheStreet raised KB Home from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on KB Home from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of KB Home in a research report on Monday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.27.

About KB Home

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

