Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Short Interest Update

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 616,600 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the March 31st total of 719,700 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 221,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Keros Therapeutics Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of KROS opened at $46.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.06. Keros Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $24.38 and a twelve month high of $59.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 1.23.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 3rd. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Keros Therapeutics will post -4.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Keros Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. 64.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Keros Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Keros Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.25.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

