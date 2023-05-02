KeyCorp Lowers Coursera (NYSE:COUR) Price Target to $17.00

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by KeyCorp from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on COUR. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a report on Friday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Coursera from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial downgraded Coursera from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Coursera from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coursera has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $17.08.

Coursera Stock Down 5.0 %

NYSE:COUR opened at $11.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 1.77. Coursera has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $19.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coursera

Coursera ( NYSE:COUR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $142.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.70 million. Coursera had a negative net margin of 30.76% and a negative return on equity of 22.99%. Sell-side analysts expect that Coursera will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Coursera news, SVP Richard J. Jacquet sold 31,881 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $374,601.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 476,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,603,175.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Michele M. Meyers sold 7,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $80,925.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 259,291 shares in the company, valued at $2,821,086.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Richard J. Jacquet sold 31,881 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $374,601.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 476,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,603,175.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 553,602 shares of company stock valued at $6,177,468. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COUR. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Coursera during the first quarter valued at approximately $291,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Coursera by 139.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 26,546 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Coursera by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 83,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 21,148 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Coursera in the 1st quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, William Marsh Rice University bought a new stake in Coursera during the 1st quarter worth $483,000. 62.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Coursera



Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.



