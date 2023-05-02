Keystone Financial Group Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Keystone Financial Group boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,434 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 171.6% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 312.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF stock opened at $103.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.10 and a 200-day moving average of $102.13. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $89.38 and a 52 week high of $107.28.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

