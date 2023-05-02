Keystone Financial Group Makes New Investment in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Keystone Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,615,000. Regatta Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CAT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.82.

In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total value of $5,981,258.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,470,347.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total value of $5,981,258.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at $3,470,347.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total transaction of $1,524,905.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,038 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,646.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 37,953 shares of company stock valued at $9,514,484 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CAT opened at $217.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.60 and a 1 year high of $266.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.88.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.48%.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

