Keystone Financial Group Sells 1,000 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Keystone Financial Group decreased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 65.8% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,494,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $201,152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 5.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,850,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,089,000 after purchasing an additional 213,612 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,527,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,684,000 after purchasing an additional 226,510 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 48.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,711,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,032,000 after purchasing an additional 879,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $29,521,000.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $22.89 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.72. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.19 and a fifty-two week high of $23.89.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.