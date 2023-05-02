Keystone Financial Group Sells 62 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Keystone Financial Group trimmed its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PDS Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,244 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 822 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 212,517 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $62,278,000 after buying an additional 6,368 shares during the period. 69.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on GS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $339.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $389.17.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $340.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $114.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $333.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $349.38. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $277.84 and a 52 week high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.14 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 31.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.10, for a total transaction of $1,267,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 21,366 shares in the company, valued at $7,223,844.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.10, for a total transaction of $1,267,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 21,366 shares in the company, valued at $7,223,844.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $25,720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,099,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,951,611.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,116,302 shares of company stock worth $30,101,191 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.