Kidoz (CVE:KIDZ) Given a C$1.18 Price Target at Fundamental Research

Kidoz (CVE:KIDZ – Get Rating) has been given a C$1.18 price target by research analysts at Fundamental Research in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 475.61% from the company’s current price.

Kidoz Stock Performance

Shares of Kidoz stock traded down C$0.07 on Tuesday, reaching C$0.21. 500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,139. Kidoz has a 52 week low of C$0.20 and a 52 week high of C$0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.24 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.92 million, a PE ratio of -22.73 and a beta of -1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

Get Kidoz alerts:

About Kidoz

(Get Rating)

Read More

Kidoz Inc develops and sells AdTech software products in Western Europe; Central, Eastern, and Southern Europe; North America; and internationally. The company also owns and develops mobile Kidoz safe ad network, the Kidoz kid-mode operating system, the Kidoz publisher SDK, the Rooplay edugames platform, and the Rooplay originals.

Receive News & Ratings for Kidoz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kidoz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.