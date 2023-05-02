Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) Short Interest Down 10.4% in April

Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 305,200 shares, a drop of 10.4% from the March 31st total of 340,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Kimball Electronics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KE. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Kimball Electronics by 10.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,704 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Kimball Electronics in the first quarter worth approximately $428,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kimball Electronics by 4.9% in the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 25,197 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in Kimball Electronics in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in Kimball Electronics by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 43,906 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Kimball Electronics from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kimball Electronics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Kimball Electronics Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Kimball Electronics stock traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $20.22. 64,207 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,321. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Kimball Electronics has a 52 week low of $16.66 and a 52 week high of $28.18. The company has a market cap of $499.84 million, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.39.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $436.70 million during the quarter.

About Kimball Electronics

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of engineering, manufacturing and supply of chain services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial and public safety end markets. It offers the following solutions: design services, rapid prototyping and new product introduction support, production and testing of printed circuit board assemblies, industrialization and automation of manufacturing processes, reliability testing, assembly, production and packaging of other related non-electronic products, supply chain services and complete product life cycle management.

