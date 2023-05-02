Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) Director Acquires $1,876,331.34 in Stock

Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE – Get Rating) Director Carl L. Gordon acquired 716,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,876,331.34. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,204,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,016,712.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kinnate Biopharma Stock Up 7.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ KNTE traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.85. 582,160 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,649. The company has a market capitalization of $132.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 0.29. Kinnate Biopharma Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.32 and a 52-week high of $15.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.46.

Get Kinnate Biopharma alerts:

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinnate Biopharma Inc. will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinnate Biopharma

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KNTE. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Kinnate Biopharma from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Kinnate Biopharma from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Kinnate Biopharma from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Kinnate Biopharma from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinnate Biopharma has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in Kinnate Biopharma by 51.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,193,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,658,000 after purchasing an additional 749,012 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Kinnate Biopharma by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,055,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,143,000 after buying an additional 8,189 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kinnate Biopharma by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,011,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,085,000 after acquiring an additional 15,270 shares during the last quarter. Novo Holdings A S increased its position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 12.9% in the first quarter. Novo Holdings A S now owns 624,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,029,000 after acquiring an additional 71,108 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 3.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 466,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after acquiring an additional 14,243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

Kinnate Biopharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers in the United States. The company develops KIN-2787, a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors FGFR2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12(CDK12) inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinnate Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinnate Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.