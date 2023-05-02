Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) Director Acquires $1,876,331.34 in Stock

Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE – Get Rating) Director Carl L. Gordon acquired 716,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,876,331.34. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,204,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,016,712.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Kinnate Biopharma Stock Up 7.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ KNTE traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.85. 582,160 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,649. The company has a market capitalization of $132.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 0.29. Kinnate Biopharma Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.32 and a 52-week high of $15.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.46.
Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinnate Biopharma Inc. will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in Kinnate Biopharma by 51.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,193,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,658,000 after purchasing an additional 749,012 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Kinnate Biopharma by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,055,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,143,000 after buying an additional 8,189 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kinnate Biopharma by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,011,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,085,000 after acquiring an additional 15,270 shares during the last quarter. Novo Holdings A S increased its position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 12.9% in the first quarter. Novo Holdings A S now owns 624,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,029,000 after acquiring an additional 71,108 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 3.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 466,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after acquiring an additional 14,243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.
Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers in the United States. The company develops KIN-2787, a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors FGFR2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12(CDK12) inhibitor in its KIN004 program.
