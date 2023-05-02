Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP) Short Interest Up 7.5% in April

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,700 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the March 31st total of 60,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 171,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 7.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kiromic BioPharma

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kiromic BioPharma stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 56,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.36% of Kiromic BioPharma as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 12.62% of the company’s stock.

Kiromic BioPharma Price Performance

Shares of Kiromic BioPharma stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.57. The company had a trading volume of 15,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,890. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.16. Kiromic BioPharma has a one year low of $2.59 and a one year high of $25.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.84.

Kiromic BioPharma Company Profile

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc, an artificial intelligence driven allogeneic cell therapy company, engages in developing the multi-indication allogeneic T cell therapies that exploits the natural potency of the Gamma Delta T cell to target solid tumors. The company develops ALEXIS-ISO-1, an allogenic gamma delta CAR-T cell therapy product candidate targeting Isomesothelin; and ALEXIS-PRO-1, an allogeneic gamma delta chimeric T cell therapy product candidate targeting PD-L1.

