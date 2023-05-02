Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.92-$1.98 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Kite Realty Group Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

Kite Realty Group Trust stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.52. The stock had a trading volume of 347,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,589,961. Kite Realty Group Trust has a twelve month low of $16.42 and a twelve month high of $23.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of -294.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.91.

Kite Realty Group Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is currently -1,371.43%.

KRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut Kite Realty Group Trust from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $25.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KRG. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 91.4% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 107.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 7,854.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 147.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the second quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

