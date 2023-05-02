Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400,000 shares, an increase of 12.0% from the March 31st total of 7,500,000 shares. Currently, 5.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Knight-Swift Transportation Price Performance

NYSE KNX traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $57.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,869,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,982,474. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 1-year low of $42.50 and a 1-year high of $64.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.97.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.10). Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is currently 13.59%.

In related news, VP Dustin Ohlman sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total transaction of $72,930.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,685.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Dustin Ohlman sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total transaction of $72,930.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,685.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $96,866.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,082.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Knight-Swift Transportation

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 19.1% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,414 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 30.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 487,867 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,604,000 after acquiring an additional 112,811 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 22.4% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,991 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 49.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 4,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KNX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.06.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Further Reading

