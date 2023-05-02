Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) Short Interest Update

Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,900 shares, a decline of 14.6% from the March 31st total of 70,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Koss Price Performance

Shares of Koss stock opened at $4.18 on Tuesday. Koss has a one year low of $4.03 and a one year high of $12.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.31 and a beta of -0.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.45.

Get Koss alerts:

Institutional Trading of Koss

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Koss by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 141,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Koss by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Koss by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 231,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 6,651 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Koss during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Koss during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $264,000. 6.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Koss Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Koss in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

(Get Rating)

Koss Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and sale of stereo headphones and accessories. Its products include wireless, ear clip, over ear, and on ear earphones, Bluetooth speaker and cushions, cases, cables and apparel accessories. The company was founded by John C. Koss Sr. in 1958 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Koss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.