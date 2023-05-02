Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (KTOS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Kratos Defense & Security Solutions to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $249.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Kratos Defense & Security Solutions to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

KTOS stock opened at $13.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $16.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.14 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.87 and its 200 day moving average is $11.25.

In related news, SVP Benjamin M. Goodwin sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total value of $102,160.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,370 shares in the company, valued at $183,504.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 100.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 4,587.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,702 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 9,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KTOS. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Monday, April 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.31.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

