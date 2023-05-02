KT Co. (NYSE:KT) Short Interest Update

KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,770,000 shares, a decline of 10.6% from the March 31st total of 1,980,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KT

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in KT by 322.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in KT by 230.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in KT in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of KT by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 3,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in KT by 544.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 5,217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

Get KT alerts:

KT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KT traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.29. 1,331,834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,131,852. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.90. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 5.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. KT has a 12-month low of $11.11 and a 12-month high of $15.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KT ( NYSE:KT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter. KT had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 4.95%. On average, analysts forecast that KT will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

KT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Nomura lowered KT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on KT in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered KT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th.

About KT

(Get Rating)

KT Corp. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through the Customer and Marketing businesses. Its services include wire and wireless phones, internet, and other communication. The company was founded on December 20, 1981 and is headquartered in Seongnam-si, South Korea.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.