L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Price Target Cut to $234.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $240.00 to $234.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $278.00 to $264.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $257.54.

LHX stock opened at $194.71 on Monday. L3Harris Technologies has a one year low of $189.73 and a one year high of $255.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $201.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $36.99 billion, a PE ratio of 40.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.70.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.01). L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies will post 12.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 95.20%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 10.2% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 16.3% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 297,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,849,000 after acquiring an additional 5,303 shares during the period. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

