Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP) Short Interest Down 10.8% in April

Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 113,400 shares, a decline of 10.8% from the March 31st total of 127,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 211,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Landos Biopharma from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th.

Landos Biopharma Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of LABP traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.28. 13,976 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,236. Landos Biopharma has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $1.37. The company has a market cap of $8.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of -1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Landos Biopharma ( NASDAQ:LABP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. As a group, analysts predict that Landos Biopharma will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Landos Biopharma by 10.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 49,880 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Landos Biopharma by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 340,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 169,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Landos Biopharma by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 25,096 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Landos Biopharma by 119.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 23,263 shares during the period. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Landos Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.31% of the company’s stock.

Landos Biopharma Company Profile

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate in development include omilancor, a gut-restricted oral therapeutic candidate that targets lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and eosinophilic esophagitis; NX-13, a gut-restricted oral therapeutic that targets NOD-like receptor X1 (NOD-like), a mitochondria-associated receptor associated with the modulation of inflammatory cytokines for UC and CD; and LABP-104, an orally-active and systemically bioavailable small molecule therapeutic candidate that targets LANCL2 agonist for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

Further Reading

