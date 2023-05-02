Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP) Short Interest Down 10.8% in April

Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABPGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 113,400 shares, a decline of 10.8% from the March 31st total of 127,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 211,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Landos Biopharma from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th.

Landos Biopharma Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of LABP traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.28. 13,976 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,236. Landos Biopharma has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $1.37. The company has a market cap of $8.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of -1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.34.

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABPGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. As a group, analysts predict that Landos Biopharma will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Landos Biopharma by 10.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 49,880 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Landos Biopharma by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 340,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 169,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Landos Biopharma by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 25,096 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Landos Biopharma by 119.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 23,263 shares during the period. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Landos Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.31% of the company’s stock.

Landos Biopharma Company Profile

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate in development include omilancor, a gut-restricted oral therapeutic candidate that targets lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and eosinophilic esophagitis; NX-13, a gut-restricted oral therapeutic that targets NOD-like receptor X1 (NOD-like), a mitochondria-associated receptor associated with the modulation of inflammatory cytokines for UC and CD; and LABP-104, an orally-active and systemically bioavailable small molecule therapeutic candidate that targets LANCL2 agonist for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

Further Reading

