Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Price Target Cut to $178.00

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $184.00 to $178.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 0.78% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Landstar System from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James upgraded Landstar System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Landstar System from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Landstar System from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Landstar System currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.83.
Landstar System Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of Landstar System stock traded down $1.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $176.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,143. Landstar System has a twelve month low of $137.15 and a twelve month high of $188.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $177.45 and a 200-day moving average of $170.93. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.83.
Insider Activity
In other news, VP Ricardo S. Coro sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.63, for a total value of $553,890.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,092,693.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.94, for a total value of $1,280,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,215,719.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ricardo S. Coro sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.63, for a total value of $553,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,092,693.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Landstar System
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSTR. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Landstar System during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Landstar System during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. 98.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Landstar System
Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.
