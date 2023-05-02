Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) PT Lowered to $155.00

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Susquehanna from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on LSTR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Landstar System from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James upgraded Landstar System from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Landstar System from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Landstar System from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Landstar System from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $165.82.

LSTR opened at $178.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Landstar System has a 12 month low of $137.15 and a 12 month high of $188.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $177.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.93.

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 43.26%. Landstar System’s revenue was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Landstar System will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 11.34%.

In other Landstar System news, VP Ricardo S. Coro sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.63, for a total value of $553,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,092,693.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Landstar System news, VP Ricardo S. Coro sold 3,000 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.63, for a total value of $553,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,092,693.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 7,000 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.94, for a total transaction of $1,280,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,215,719.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSTR. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Landstar System by 756.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,045,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $496,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690,326 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 28.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,664,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $240,541,000 after purchasing an additional 368,802 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Landstar System during the fourth quarter valued at $54,341,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Landstar System during the first quarter valued at $26,416,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 604,360.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 139,026 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,647,000 after purchasing an additional 139,003 shares in the last quarter. 98.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

