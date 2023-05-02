Lanvin Group (NYSE:LANV) Shares Up 3.3%

Shares of Lanvin Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:LANV – Get Rating) rose 3.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.96 and last traded at $4.96. Approximately 27,508 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 176,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Lanvin Group in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company.

Lanvin Group Stock Up 2.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $645.68 million, a P/E ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lanvin Group

About Lanvin Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lanvin Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Fosun International Ltd purchased a new stake in Lanvin Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $775,698,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Lanvin Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 49.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Lanvin Group Holdings Limited manufactures and sells fashion apparel, accessories, and fragrances for men and women. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, China. Lanvin Group Holdings Limited operates as a subsidiary of Fosun International Limited.

