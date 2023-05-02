Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $5.12

Lavoro Limited (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.12 and last traded at $5.15, with a volume of 55195 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Lavoro in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock.

Lavoro Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.37.

Lavoro Company Profile

TPB Acquisition Corporation I is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. TPB Acquisition Corporation I is based in San Francisco, California.

