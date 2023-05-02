Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Short Interest Down 7.9% in April

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,550,000 shares, a drop of 7.9% from the March 31st total of 2,770,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 705,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Lazard by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 155,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,399,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares during the period. Lesa Sroufe & Co acquired a new position in shares of Lazard during the third quarter worth approximately $1,745,000. Third Avenue Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 15.2% during the third quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC now owns 460,733 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,666,000 after buying an additional 60,754 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lazard by 16.7% during the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 7,210 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lazard during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,111,000. 63.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lazard alerts:

Lazard Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE LAZ traded down $0.95 on Tuesday, reaching $30.22. 674,676 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 721,973. Lazard has a fifty-two week low of $29.82 and a fifty-two week high of $43.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.96 and a 200 day moving average of $35.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.39.

Lazard Announces Dividend

Lazard ( NYSE:LAZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The asset manager reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $561.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.62 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 48.82% and a net margin of 12.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lazard will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on LAZ. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lazard in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Lazard from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Lazard from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lazard from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.80.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

Further Reading

