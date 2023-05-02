Legend of RPS (LRPS) Price Up 0.2% Over Last Week

Legend of RPS (LRPS) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 2nd. Legend of RPS has a total market cap of $135.47 million and approximately $19.62 worth of Legend of RPS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Legend of RPS has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. One Legend of RPS token can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000652 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Legend of RPS alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001132 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Legend of RPS Token Profile

Legend of RPS’s genesis date was August 4th, 2022. Legend of RPS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Legend of RPS’s official website is rpsgame.world. The official message board for Legend of RPS is medium.com/@rpsgame.world. Legend of RPS’s official Twitter account is @legend_rps.

Legend of RPS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Legend of RPS (LRPS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Legend of RPS has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Legend of RPS is 0.13547168 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rpsgame.world/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Legend of RPS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Legend of RPS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Legend of RPS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Legend of RPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Legend of RPS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.