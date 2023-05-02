LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.30-0.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $47.1-49.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $44.94 million. LeMaitre Vascular also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.15-1.28 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LMAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, April 9th. Roth Capital restated a neutral rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

LeMaitre Vascular Stock Performance

Shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,177. LeMaitre Vascular has a 52 week low of $38.32 and a 52 week high of $56.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 58.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.32.

LeMaitre Vascular Increases Dividend

LeMaitre Vascular ( NASDAQ:LMAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $41.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This is a boost from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is 60.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 6,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total transaction of $326,729.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,113.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of LeMaitre Vascular

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMAT. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,917 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 47,349 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 220,798 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 5,550 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

Featured Articles

