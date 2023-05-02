LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.15-1.28 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $187.1-193.1 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $176.11 million. LeMaitre Vascular also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.30-0.35 EPS.

LeMaitre Vascular Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LMAT traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.75. 258,604 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,177. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.27, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.99. LeMaitre Vascular has a twelve month low of $38.32 and a twelve month high of $56.38.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $41.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.99 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 12.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LeMaitre Vascular Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This is an increase from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is currently 60.22%.

Several brokerages recently commented on LMAT. StockNews.com raised LeMaitre Vascular from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday, April 9th. Roth Capital reissued a neutral rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 6,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total transaction of $326,729.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,113.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the first quarter valued at $263,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the third quarter worth $260,000. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 5,550 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,402 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the first quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

