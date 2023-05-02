LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Trading Down 8.7%

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating)’s share price was down 8.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.68 and last traded at $6.69. Approximately 620,434 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 2,103,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on LendingClub from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on LendingClub in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their price objective on LendingClub from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

LendingClub Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $720.05 million, a P/E ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

LendingClub ( NYSE:LC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $245.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.32 million. LendingClub had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 22.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that LendingClub Co. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LC. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in LendingClub in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in LendingClub by 367.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in LendingClub during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in LendingClub during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corp. engages in an online marketplace that facilitates loans to borrowers and investments. It operates through the LendingClub Bank and LendingClub Corporation (Parent Only) segments. The LendingClub Bank segment offers a full complement of financial products and solutions, including loans, leases and deposits.

Featured Stories

