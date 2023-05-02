Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Given New $272.00 Price Target at Barclays

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $248.00 to $272.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

LII has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Lennox International from $300.00 to $283.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lennox International from $279.00 to $272.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $261.58.

NYSE:LII opened at $282.43 on Friday. Lennox International has a 52 week low of $182.85 and a 52 week high of $285.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $251.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.91.

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.41. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 200.13% and a net margin of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Lennox International will post 14.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Lennox International’s payout ratio is presently 29.55%.

In other news, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 2,052 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.80, for a total transaction of $504,381.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,878,124.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LII. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Lennox International by 662.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,085 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Lennox International by 211.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Lennox International by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 2,820 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Lennox International by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,788 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Lennox International by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 65,658 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,614,000 after purchasing an additional 4,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

