Leslie’s (LESL) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Leslie’s to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Leslie’s has set its FY23 guidance at $0.78-$0.86 EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Leslie’s had a net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 56.91%. The business had revenue of $195.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.82 million. On average, analysts expect Leslie’s to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ LESL opened at $10.65 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.81. Leslie’s has a 12-month low of $10.12 and a 12-month high of $20.48.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 106.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,009,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612,422 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 19.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,441,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367,168 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 79.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,469,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979,076 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,727,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,843,000.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LESL. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $16.50 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products, as well as installation and repair services for pool and spa equipment.

