Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.45

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.45 and last traded at $4.46, with a volume of 842728 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Li-Cycle from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Li-Cycle in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley cut Li-Cycle from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Li-Cycle from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Li-Cycle from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.56.

Li-Cycle Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 12.92 and a quick ratio of 12.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.51. The company has a market cap of $769.55 million, a PE ratio of -15.20 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Li-Cycle ( NYSE:LICY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Li-Cycle during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,762,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Li-Cycle in the first quarter worth $9,978,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Li-Cycle during the fourth quarter worth about $4,244,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Li-Cycle during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,039,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Li-Cycle by 15,256.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 423,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 421,086 shares during the last quarter. 37.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Li-Cycle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

Featured Articles

