Lido DAO (LDO) Price Down 2.5% Over Last Week

Lido DAO (LDO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 2nd. One Lido DAO token can currently be purchased for $2.00 or 0.00006972 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lido DAO has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion and $22.32 million worth of Lido DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Lido DAO has traded down 2.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001158 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About Lido DAO

Lido DAO’s genesis date was December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 877,035,477 tokens. The Reddit community for Lido DAO is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lido DAO’s official website is lido.fi. The official message board for Lido DAO is blog.lido.fi. Lido DAO’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lido DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido DAO offers a liquid staking solution for Ethereum 2.0, enabling users to earn staking rewards on their ETH holdings without locking them up or running their own validator node. Users deposit ETH and receive stETH in return, which can be freely traded and used in other DeFi protocols. Lido DAO is governed by its community of stakeholders who can propose and vote on protocol changes.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lido DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lido DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

