Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.70-$1.74 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75. Life Storage also updated its FY23 guidance to $6.75-$6.95 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Life Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Life Storage from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded Life Storage from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup cut shares of Life Storage from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Life Storage from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $127.22.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Life Storage Stock Performance

Shares of LSI traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.34. 770,675 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,226,347. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.79 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Life Storage has a 12 month low of $94.02 and a 12 month high of $146.66.

Life Storage Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Life Storage

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Life Storage’s payout ratio is 113.48%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LSI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Life Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $295,752,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Life Storage by 89.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,545,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,575,000 after acquiring an additional 729,587 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,058,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Life Storage by 2,462.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 637,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,149,000 after acquiring an additional 612,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Life Storage by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,499,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $631,864,000 after purchasing an additional 547,484 shares during the period. 89.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Life Storage

(Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.