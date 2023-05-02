Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Hits New 52-Week Low at $12.54

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.54 and last traded at $12.56, with a volume of 253543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.97.

LSPD has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Lightspeed Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Moffett Nathanson lowered Lightspeed Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lightspeed Commerce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.56.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.57. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 2.29.

Lightspeed Commerce ( NYSE:LSPD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.05. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative net margin of 160.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $188.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.24 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Lightspeed Commerce Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 112.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 24.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 164.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

