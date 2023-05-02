Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Short Interest Update

Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,080,000 shares, a drop of 14.7% from the March 31st total of 3,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Linde from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $382.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.38.

Linde Price Performance

NYSE LIN traded down $2.27 on Tuesday, hitting $370.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,119,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,359,086. The company has a market capitalization of $182.12 billion, a PE ratio of 41.32, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $351.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $333.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Linde has a 12-month low of $262.47 and a 12-month high of $373.58.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. Linde had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Linde will post 13.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is 56.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total value of $1,462,290.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,432 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,953.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Linde

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LIN. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Linde by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Linde by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

About Linde

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

