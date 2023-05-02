Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a decrease of 10.1% from the March 31st total of 1,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 499,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lion Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LGHL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Lion Group by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 71,954 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Lion Group by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 58,023 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Lion Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Lion Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lion Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:LGHL traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.14. 3,461,351 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,278,101. Lion Group has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $2.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.28 and a 200 day moving average of $0.73.

Lion Group Company Profile

Lion Group Holding Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a trading platform for corporate clients, individual traders, and retail investors. Its trading platform offers a range of products and services comprising contracts for difference trading, insurance brokerage, futures and securities brokerage, total return swap trading, and asset management services.

