LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of LiqTech International stock opened at $0.39 on Friday. LiqTech International has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $1.49.

LiqTech International, Inc is a clean technology company, which engages in the provision of gas and liquid purification products by manufacturing ceramic silicon carbide filters. It operates through the following segments: Water, Ceramics, Plastics, and Other. The firm specializes in ceramic membranes for liquid filtration systems and diesel particulate filters (DPFs) to control soot exhaust particles from diesel engines.

