Liquity USD (LUSD) Price Tops $1.01 on Exchanges

Liquity USD (LUSD) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 2nd. Liquity USD has a market capitalization of $277.47 million and $1.70 million worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Liquity USD token can now be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00003528 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Liquity USD has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Liquity USD Profile

Liquity USD was first traded on April 4th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 274,809,867 tokens. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Liquity USD’s official website is www.liquity.org. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Liquity USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquity USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Liquity USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

