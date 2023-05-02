Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.20-$3.45 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $607-$633 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $606.26 million.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Littelfuse from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $244.20.

Littelfuse Stock Down 0.1 %

LFUS traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $243.46. The company had a trading volume of 125,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,332. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Littelfuse has a 52-week low of $192.19 and a 52-week high of $281.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.27.

Littelfuse Dividend Announcement

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.10. Littelfuse had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The business had revenue of $613.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.85 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.16 earnings per share. Littelfuse’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Littelfuse will post 12.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is 16.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Littelfuse

In related news, Director Gordon Hunter sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $49,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,869,198.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director William P. Noglows sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.36, for a total value of $317,232.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,926 shares in the company, valued at $4,474,557.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gordon Hunter sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $49,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,869,198.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,235 shares of company stock valued at $589,719. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Littelfuse

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LFUS. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Littelfuse in the 1st quarter worth $262,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Littelfuse during the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Littelfuse during the third quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 31.4% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Transportation, and Industrial. The Electronics segment covers a broad range of end markets, including industrial motor drives and power conversion, automotive electronics, electric vehicle and related infrastructure, power supplies, data centers and telecommunications, medical devices, alternative energy and energy storage, building and home automation, appliances, and mobile electronics.

